Suspect In Fresno Triple-Homicide Has Prior Convictions, Ties To Sacramento

The man that police arrested for a shooting spree in Fresno, California that left three White men dead Tuesday has previous ties to Sacramento and a prior convictions record, reports The Sacramento Bee.
From The Sacramento Bee:
The suspect [Kori Ali Muhammad] in Tuesday’s triple-homicide in Fresno attended high school and college in Sacramento, according to his Facebook page, and racked up nine criminal cases in Sacramento Superior Court between 1997 and 2004, online records indicate.
…In Sacramento, his criminal record began in 1997 with a felony charge of making criminal threats that was downgraded to a misdemeanor and to which he pleaded no contest. Other charges over the years included forgery, false imprisonment and driving under the influence, online records state.
Authorities found Muhammad running and took him into custody after the hate crime, and police are looking for the revolver used during the fatal attack, reports the Associated Press.
SOURCE: The Sacramento Bee, ABC News
