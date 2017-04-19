Fake News: The Former Stripper Who Claimed To Be Pregnant By Drake Gets Exposed

Drake , you are NOT the father.

The rapper was accused of impregnating former stripper Layla Lace and allegedly ghosting on her after finding out. But according to DJ Spade, Lace is a fraud who’s just trying to get a check. Spade took to Instagram to expose the model after having a conversation with her through DMs, in which she admits she’s been scamming the public with her allegations that she’s having Drake’s baby.

She admitted in the convo, “Publicity will make me $ even if he don’t want me idc.” When Spade tells her people are going to “hate” her once they find out she’s lying, she responds, “I’m still gonna get this money.” The DJ captioned the cryptic post, “the lengths some people will go for a moment…we’ve seen it all.” But Layla insists that Spade’s post is completely made up. She reposted it to her Instagram page with the words FAKE written across the top.

"😂 the lengths some people will go for a moment…we've seen it all" A post shared by @djspadenyc on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

DJ Spade is allegedly the man who introduced Layla to Drake, according to her lengthy IG post. Making matters worse for Layla, Champagne Papi himself liked Spade’s revealing post. Who do you believe?