Here’s The Bizarre Way Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Justified Cheating On La La

is under the spotlight and not for basketball. After reports surfaced of him impregnating a dancer , more questions about infidelity have come up.

Carmelo has been plagued with cheating rumors for years. Sources told Page Six that the infidelity rumors are in fact true and the New York Knicks player would justify cheating on his wife, La La Anthony, by saying, “La La is married, I’m not.” Other sources claimed Carmelo would flirt or hook up with other women when he was traveling with the Knicks during his almost seven-year marriage to La La. “His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do. La La has put up with a lot. She knew it was going on, but I guess this time she’s had enough.”

A rep for Carmelo has decided not to comment on the cheating allegations or the report that he impregnated a New York stripper. A source close to Carmelo suggested, “The stripper pregnancy rumor is not true. Yes he’s not been perfect, but the baby with a stripper isn’t true.”

Other sources say that La La and Carmelo don’t plan on filing a divorce, but their relationship is just in flux as it’s been in the past. “They’ve been living separately for several months. They’ve broken up in the past, they split three years ago, gave it some time and then got back together,” one source said. “They’re hoping the same works again.” Page Six also reports, “La La doesn’t want to deal with all of these rumors … she doesn’t want to focus on any of it at the moment … She’ll deal with it when it all comes down.”

Currently, La La’s career seems to be at a high point with work on a few TV shows and the upcoming movie Emergency Furlough with Whoopi Goldberg. Carmelo’s stint with the Knicks has been a struggle this season and he’s thinking about leaving, according to Page Six. All these factors could play a part in an impending split between the two. La La, 37, and Carmelo, 32, have a 10-year-old son together, Kiyan. One source said, “La La thinks Melo is a great dad. But the fact is, they’re better when they’re not together.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: