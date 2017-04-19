Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Photo by Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant!

Serve up a point for Tennis Legend Serena Williams! The star announced on her snapchat that she is 20 weeks pregnant! Williams just got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and now she’s gonna be a mom. Congrats to Serena and Alexis and good luck on the pregnancy!

Serena Williams

