[Watch] Jeremih “I Think Of You” Ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Chicago singer Jeremih keeps a hit under his belt and his joint is no exception. Watch as Big Sean and Chris Brown join Jeremih in the late 80’s, early 90’s in the visual for “I Think Of You.” The video kinda of you vibes of a Michael Jackson classic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch the video and see which one we are talking about.

Related: DJ Khaled’s New Video “Do You Mind” Feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Jeremih, Rick Ross, & August Alsina

Related: Jeremih Ft. Chance the Rapper, Young Thug and The Weekend “Pass Dat Remix”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: