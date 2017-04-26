[Watch] Jeremih “I Think Of You” Ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Chicago singer Jeremih keeps a hit under his belt and his joint is no exception. Watch as Big Sean and Chris Brown join Jeremih in the late 80’s, early 90’s in the visual for “I Think Of You.” The video kinda of you vibes of a Michael Jackson classic.
Watch the video and see which one we are talking about.
