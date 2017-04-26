Watch: Tamar Braxton Almost Brings Her Mom To Tears With Her New Single

Tamar Braxton is working on new music and judging by her mom’s reaction to her first single — she won’t disappoint.

In a preview clip for the next episode of Braxton Family Values, the singer debuts her single “My Man,” for her sister and mom Evelyn. But the tea is, she wrote the emotional track about her mother’s tumultuous relationship with her dad and his infidelities. Tamar said, “I wrote it about mom and her experience with daddy. How I felt that she felt.”

After hearing the song, Evelyn revealed that it wasn’t her ex-husband’s cheating that broke up the relationship, it was the constant disrespect. She told her daughters about a time when she and her ex went to counseling, and he cried because he didn’t want to let his mistress go.

Hence the reason why Tamar’s new song hit home for her. Check out the clip above and catch Braxton Family Values Thursdays at 9pm on WEtv.