Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Is Making Some Serious Claims About His Current Marriage

Mary Shackelford was married to Steve Harvey for almost ten years and she’s spilling all the tea about their failed marriage— plus his relationship with new wife Marjorie.

Shackelford, who’s the host’s second wife, claims in a new interview that Steve owes her a big, fat check. She revealed, “Steve Harvey owes me $50 million, and I want him arrested for violating my civil rights! I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsi­fying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion. For what he’s done to me, I want to see Steve Harvey behind bars!”

Mary was married to the comedian from 1996–2005 before they split, citing irreconcilable differences. In the interview, she even alleged that Steve cheated on her with his current wife Marjorie and that their divorce still isn’t final. Mary added, “The judge said our divorce would be contingent upon the division of community assets, but that never happened. And Steve is married to both me and his new wife.”



