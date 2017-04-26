Serena Williams Reveals That Her Pregnancy Announcement Was An Accident

pregnancy announcement earlier this month took everyone by surprise — including the star herself.

People magazine reports that the tennis champ talked to Gayle King about her announcement on Tuesday at the 2017 Ted Talks Conference in Vancouver. During their discussion, Williams revealed that the Snapchat post was by accident, saying, “Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going.”

She continued, “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird’. But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].” But Serena isn’t beating herself up about her slip up. She added, “Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s okay.”

Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are due to welcome their first child this Fall.