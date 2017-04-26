Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged Hate Crimes, Anti-Semitic Comments

‘s former neighbors are not done dragging him for his history of wrongdoing. According to them, not only did the pop singer vandalize their house back in 2014, but his bodyguard also spewed anti-Semitic comments towards them. Now they are suing for emotional distress.

This all started when Bieber egged Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz’s house in 2014 for which the Biebs was prosecuted. He had to pay $80k in repairs to their house, but apparently this was not enough for them. Jeffrey says the 23-year-old singer negatively impacted his car sales business with all the publicity surrounding their beef.

The Schwartz family filed a suit claiming emotional distress and loss of income and most recently they’ve taken things further by saying discriminatory scare tactics were used against them. In new court documents, the Schwartzes lawyers say, “Threatening a man with body harm while calling him a ‘little Jew boy’ and intimidating him with ‘what are you going to do about it, Jew boy?’ is a hate crime.”

Such statements were allegedly made by Bieber’s bodyguard, while the singer never made such comments. However, either way, Bieber’s lawyers say the accusations of a hate crime are preposterous. Such a label could increase the damages the Schwartzes can collect from Bieber.

This isn’t looking too good for young artist. The Bieber vs. neighbors saga continues.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: