[Video] DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne “I’m the One”

DJ Khaled has “another one” and this one might be the song of the summer. Khaled connects with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo from the Migos and Lil Wayne to bring you “I’m The One.” You can expect to here this one on the beach to the cars real soon.
“Grateful” The album coming real soon
