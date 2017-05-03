15 NBA Players Who Took Their Hardwood Talents To The Booth

The saying goes, rappers want to ball, athletes want to rap, but unfortunately the abilities from the hardwood didn’t carry over to the booth for many of those that tried.

Take a look at 15 current and former NBA superstars that tried to take their talents to the studio.

Lebron James – F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit

tries to get hison in his only freestyle video released. This isn’t as bad as some of the others, but still probably should have kept this for his own ears. He probably won’t be crowned King of the microphone anytime soon.





Kobe Bryant Ft. Tyra Banks – K.O.B.E

was really feeling himself with this record, appropriately titledBut again who wouldn’t? He tookto his senior prom, and a few weeks later was the future of the, so we get it, but again, this would of been better to keep on his andiPod.





Shaquille O’Neal – I Got Skillz

Believe it or not, this song was a big hit on thecharts at the time, and the album ended up going, yes a million copies were sold. You know how many artists never accomplish that?really took advantage of his bigger than life character and cashed in. But believe it or not Shaq definitely has some flow compared to a lot of the other athletes.





Kevin Durant – Worried About Tomorrow

Kevin Durant seems to just rap as a hobby, and isn’t terrible. But it seems that he hops on tracks with his artist that he signed, to help give the song some more shine being he’s KD. Can’t get mad at that.





Ron Artest a.k.a Metta WorldPeace – Champions

Metta WorldPeace, aka Ron Artest, always had hip-hop in his blood since he grew up in NYC in its height of hip-hop dominance. And after winning his first championship with the Lakers, he let the world know through his song that he is the Champion!





Stephen Jackson – America Da Beautiful ft. Scarface

Stephen Jackson retired from the hardwood and now lives in the booth. Unlike a lot of the one hitter rapper/ballers, he does it full time for a living now and goes by Stak5 and has collaborated with some big emcees from the south, including the track below with Scarface. His bars and concept behind this song are as real as it gets, but still needs to work on that voice complexion. He even called out his former owner Donald Sterling, for obvious reasons.





Steve Francis – Finer Things

was once astar, then just disappeared from the league. Last we heard from Stevie Franchise, he was Drunk In Love at the club, and getting his chain snatched on stage in Houston. He sure seems to know how to get caught up in the “hip-hop drama”, just not so much on actually making quality hip-hop music.





Lou Williams ft. Meek Mill – I Want It All

6th man like Lou Will. After being name dropped heavy onnew song, (and actually won 6th man of the year in the NBA in 2015). Lou has already been a “veteran” in this rap game. While playing for thelinked up with Philly’s ownfor a few collabs.





Tony Parker ft. Fabolous – Top Of The Game

I bet a lot of you had no idea about this, because we didn’t. Back in the mid 2000’stook a try in the hip-hop game. His biggest song we could find featured, but since TP rapped in, we can’t tell you if the lyrics were any good, but those clothes, bring back some throwback memories!





Allen Iverson – 40 Barz

was the king of theat the time he released his rap debut. He kept it all the way streets unlike some other athletes, and to hip-hop fans, the content was nothing new, but to many media members it totally caught them off guard, and created quite the controversy in the media.





Iman Shumpert – The Offs

is the reason for this whole post. He does have a few other songs out, and the concept behind a playoff anthem for his team is there. Kind of has a 3-stacks type of feel, in a way.





Chris Webber ft. Kurupt – Gangsta, Gangsta

has been a major name in basketball since his freshman year at. His hip-hop career never really equated to that. Should of called a timeout before the beat dropped.





Joe Smith aka Joe Beast – The Beginning

Remember, the once first overall pick? Well he is now a full time rapper named. Enough said.





Cedric Ceballos Ft Warren G – Flow On

, remember that name? Well back in the day he linked up with West Coast legendand made himself his own West Coast record.





Delonte West – KFC Freestyle

and his cousin got their freestyle on for 5 minutes while waited for some chicken atdrive through. This by far, takes the cake with ballers thinking their rappers. “He got that KFC hookup.”

