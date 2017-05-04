Prince’s Estate May Have To Pay A Big Price For Blocking His Music

Producer George Ian Boxill was all set to deliver Prince‘s posthumous EP Deliverance, but he was blocked by the late legend’s estate. Rumor has it, the estate is working on a reality show and prefer new music to be debuted on the series. A new report now claims that although a judge sided against Boxill, Prince’s estate will have to pay $1 million bond to keep the music off the market — just in case Boxill is able to prove in an upcoming trial that he does have a right to release Deliverance.
TMZ explains, “A judge just extended a restraining order that blocks the release of the “Deliverance” EP by producer George Ian Boxill, who insists he has the right to release the tunes. The music still can’t be released, but there will eventually be a trial to determine if Boxill had the right to put out the music. The judge wants the estate to post a $1 million bond which will go to Boxill if he ends up winning the trial. That money will cover at least a portion of his losses.
As for the song that one song Boxill released before being blocked by Prince’s estate, TMZ reports “the judge did not try and unscramble that egg. People who bought it get a pass.”
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it "Funk Machine."Source:Getty 1 of 19
2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost.Source:Getty 2 of 19
3. Prince's favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice.Source:Getty 3 of 19
4. The "Purple Rain" soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard.Source:Getty 4 of 19
5. Michael Jackson's "Bad" was supposed to be a duet with Prince.Source:Getty 5 of 19
6. Prince was a devout Jehovah's Witness.Source:Getty 6 of 19
7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away.Source:Getty 7 of 19
8. Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks was supposed to write "Purple Rain," but couldn't handle the pressure.Source:Getty 8 of 19
9. Family and friends called Prince "Skipper" as a kid.Source:Getty 9 of 19
10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album.Source:Getty 10 of 19
11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player.Source:Getty 11 of 19
12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old.Source:Getty 12 of 19
13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering "Kiss."Source:Getty 13 of 19
14. In 2013, Prince performed at "Star Wars" director George Lucas' wedding.Source:Getty 14 of 19
15. The movie "Purple Rain" cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million.Source:Getty 15 of 19
16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album "The Black Album" just days before its release.Source:Getty 16 of 19
17. Prince penned The Bangles' "Manic Monday" and Chaka Khan's "I Feel For U."Source:Getty 17 of 19
18. Prince's dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio.Source:Getty 18 of 19
19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her "The Electric Lady" album.Source:Getty 19 of 19
