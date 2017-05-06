Girl, Please: Miley Cyrus Attempts To Backpedal On Her Controversial “Hip Hop” Comments

is feeling the heat from her controversial comments about hip hop in an interview with Billboard . The singer, who is now embracing her country roots, told the music mag that she likes Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” “because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little.”

After getting appropriately dragged on social media by the hip hop community, Cyrus has since taken to Instagram to address the backlash from her Billboard comments.

“When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career,” Cyrus said. “Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & a lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music.”

Cyrus attempted to further clarify her original statement, saying that she’s not slamming hip hop music in general but simply prefers “uplifting, conscious rap,” like Lamar.

“I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip-hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best,” Cyrus added. “At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!”

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, IG

