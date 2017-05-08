As Told By Tiffany Brooks: How To Cope With Losing Someone You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

.

It’s never easy dealing with the loss of a loved one. Not as an adult and especially not as a kid. Tiffany Brooks lost her mother to breast cancer during her transition into adulthood while she attended University of Maryland-College Park and while she says it was traumatizing, she also credits God’s plan. Press play up top to hear the DMV resident (by way of Queens, NY) share the story of how she still copes with the loss of her mom, how she got through school amidst such tradegy and what she’s learned about herself over the years since it happened.

Stories like this are one of many reasons we’re walking this Saturday, May 13. Will you show your support in Radio One’s (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) upcoming Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness?

Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of survivors or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is or whoever you’re walking for, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2 mile walk along Baltimore’s beautiful waterfront promenade (3001 Boston Street).

When you register, be sure to join the team of your favorite on-air personality!

WHAT: Survivor Soul Stroll

WHEN: May 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Canton Waterfront Park

