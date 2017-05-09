[Music Video] DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” Debuts At #1

DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” feat. Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Lil Wayne is his highest-charting single ever.
Khaled’s single “I’m The One” feat. Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Lil Wayne debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has garnered 84 million YouTube views and 55 million Spotify streams in 10 days. It dethrones Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” which dethroned Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.” the week before.
“I’m The One” has a similar name to Khaled’s previously highest-charting single “I’m On One,” which peaked at #10.
Congrats to Khaled!
Fan luv we did it!! I have been blessed to have many #1s BUT THIS IS MY FIRST #1 and MY SON @asahdkhaled FIRST #1 on the @billboard #HOT100 "Debuted #1 on the Billboard Hot 100" !!!!!!! Key 🔑 word Debuted ! These the things that Michael Jackson does !! Team work make a dream work!! #DJKHALED feat @justinbieber @quavohuncho @chancetherapper @liltunechi team work !!!!!! Bless up more team work!!! @wethebestmusic team and my @epicrecords team bless up @scooterbraun @poobear @letmeseeyou team work @scooterbraun JB thank u the love y'all showing me is so amazing I'm so grateful real talk thank u we did it !!!! @laried no word can explain how #GRATEFUL I am to you! @la_reid gave me my first label deal 10 years ago ! Years later he set up his new empire at Epic records and called me and said Khaled I have a home for you and We The Best! Two years ago the music business turned their back on me, and @la_reid called me on his Christmas vacation and said Khaled let's make MORE history and join forces We The Best , EPIC! @la_reid there are no words to explain how grateful I am for you believing in my vision!! Thank you and the WHOLE entire @epicrecords TEAM from Radio, Sales, Marketing, legal etc. @tricerocbklyn you're the best product manager in the music business! Thank you for dealing with me every second of the day!! We did it!! Thank you to all the artist that contributed to making this happen!! I'm very GRATEFUL!! This is just the beginning!! Thank you all my music colleagues out there u know u r.. NOW CHECK THIS OUT 👉🏽 This is VERY rare and a special moment…only 5 other songs debuted #1 over the past two years. This is a VERY BIG DEAL!!! 👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾 This is the first Hip-Hop/Rap debut since Eminem in 2010 with "Not Afraid." Hot 100 #1 debuts since 2015: DJ Khaled – I'm the One (2017) Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You (2017) JT – Can’t Stop The Feeling (2016) ZAYN – Pillowtalk (2016) Adele – Hello (2015) Bieber – What Do You Mean (2015) Next up GRATEFUL release date!! Executive Producer by @asahdkhaled!! I have more!! I can show you better than I can tell you!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation MORE CHUNE PON THEY🚷 HEAD TOPS!! Soon come ! FAN LUV WE DID IT!!!
Danny Schwartz of HNHH