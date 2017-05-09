[Music Video] DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” Debuts At #1

DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” feat. Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Lil Wayne is his highest-charting single ever.

The biggest song in the country belongs to DJ Khaled

Khaled’s single “I’m The One” feat. Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Lil Wayne debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has garnered 84 million YouTube views and 55 million Spotify streams in 10 days. It dethrones Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” which dethroned Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.” the week before.

“I’m The One” has a similar name to Khaled’s previously highest-charting single “I’m On One,” which peaked at #10.

Congrats to Khaled!

Article by Danny Schwartz of HNHH

