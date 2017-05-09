[Music Video] “Peek A Boo” (feat. Migos) by Lil Yachty

Official video for Lil Yachty featuring Migos “Peek A Boo” (Prod. By Ricky Racks) off Teenage Emotions

Lil Yachty continues to deliver new singles ahead of his debut album Teenage Emotions. The ATL labelmates released their “Peek A Boo” visuals at the same time the song released.

The music video features Lil Yachty and Migos shrouded in darkness, with flashes of light coming from their excessive jewelry. Other imagery includes a snarling black dog, and black women who dance elegantly, at times encircling Lil Boat.

Article by Rose Lilah of HNHH

