Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She Had A Mental Breakdown

had people worried at a recent show in Grand Rapids on Monday. She was set to perform when she told her audience that she had to reschedule. “I truly feel like I might have to go to the hospital at this point because I feel crazy,” she said. “I’m so sorry, but I came up here and I promised my team that I would try…If you need to be refunded, I’ll take it out of my pocket and reschedule. I put that on everything. We’ll make this show happen again, but I need to go do something about this because I feel crazy.” You can watch the singer’s tearful confession below.



Immediately, media sites got flashbacks of Kehlani’s attempted suicide back in March 2016. Many claimed Kehlani was having another mental health crisis.

However, the 22-year-old songstress assured fans in a statement that she was only physically sick. “Thank you for the wishes,” she wrote. “still very much sick but going to get as much rest as I can today. Good news: the promoter from the show is letting us reschedule as early as top of next month, thank you really, it was really hard to get up and do that last night but I wanted to at least try. I love you Grand Rapids, I’ll be back and with a very special show.”

In an Instagram post which has since been deleted Kehlani also warned folks on how they talk about mental health. “Hey guys not sure why blogs are reporting that I had a mental breakdown but mentally I’m fucking fantastic,” she said. “Physically tour is EXHAUSTING and people get sick all the time. Please be aware what you spread in regards to mental health; that can be really detrimental. I love you guys! Speak only what you know.”

Welp, enough said. Feel better, Kehlani!

