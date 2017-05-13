5th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

5th Annual NFL Honors – Arrivals

Your Favorite T.V. Show May Have Been Axed….Find Out Now!

Stretch
It’s that time once again to say good-bye to some of your favorite shows! (Enter sad face Emoji here) lol. But have no fear some of your fave’s will be back like Empire, This Is Us and the return of Will & Grace. Some shows are on their last season like fan favorite Scandal. What are the ladies going to do now on Thursday nights? Find out who else made the cut and who didn’t.

List of Renewed and Canceled Shows for 2017-2018

