[Music Video & Interview] RGF Productions Talk About King Zoo & Fetty Wap’s Hidden Talents

King Zoo is finished and ready to be released!

Fetty Wap’s label, RGF Productions & tour DJ, DJ S Dot, came to Washington D.C. and talked to DJ Freeez about upcoming projects, features, industry relations, and the New Jersey artist’s hidden talents. 1738 season is amongst us, so get your Remy bottles ready! The multiplatinum-selling artist released visuals to “Aye“, the leading single off the upcoming album, King Zoo. Other reported singles include “Like A Star” which features Nicki Minaj, and “Make You Feel Good“.

Although, while consistantly releasing new music, it’s been since 2015 when the 300 Entertainment artist debuted his self-entitled album, Fetty Wap. Zoovier’s sophomore album is speculated to be released for the Summer of 2017.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: