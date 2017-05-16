Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her L.A. Home

It’s a sad day for Rosario Dawson and her family.
The actress’s 26-year-old cousin died after Dawson found her unconscious last week. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that Rosario walked downstairs in her Venice home last Thursday and found Vanez Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported Vanez, but ultimately they could not resuscitate her. The young lady, who worked for Rosario, had recently been suffering migraines and also had hypertension. Autopsy results indicate that Vanez died from natural causes, and sources claimed she did not have any history of substance abuse.
However, toxicology results are still pending.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Dawson and the Vasquez family at this time.
Rosario Dawson Busts Out At The White House Dinner (PHOTOS)
6 photos Launch gallery
Rosario Dawson Busts Out At The White House Dinner (PHOTOS)
1. 1. Rosario Dawson attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)1 of 6
2. 2. Rosario Dawson attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)2 of 6
3. 3. Rosario Dawson attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)3 of 6
4. 4. Rosario Dawson attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)4 of 6
5. 5. Rosario Dawson attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)5 of 6
6. 6. Rosario Dawson attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)6 of 6
comments – Add Yours