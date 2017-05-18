Its been 15 years since we have been blessed with a Friday movie. After being rumored to be in the making forever, it looks like we are finally going to get a brand new Friday movie. Ice Cube confirms, “Last Friday” is in the works. No word if Chris Tucker or Mike Epps will be in the movie.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE! 12 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE! 1. Kim Kardashian carries North West in a carrier after arriving at LAX Source:Splash 1 of 12 2. We spy with our little eyes a big rock on Mila Kunis ring finger! Source:Splash 2 of 12 3. Lady in red! Ellie Goulding was seen leaving her London home. Source:Wenn 3 of 12 4. Liam Neeson didn’t give two f*cks as he filmed “Entourage” in West Hollywood. Source:Splash 4 of 12 5. Ice Cube was all business as he stepped out of his car and was spotted at Radio 2. Source:Wenn 5 of 12 6. Kim Kardashian snuggled up close to her baby girl, Nori, while wearing a fur coat in NYC. Source:Splash 6 of 12 7. Demi Lovato rocked out while performing live in concert at BB and T Center. Source:Wenn 7 of 12 8. Zoe Kravitz was a sight for sore eyes as she arrived to The Grove for an appearance on “Extra!” Source:Wenn 8 of 12 9. Simon Cowell showed off his post-baby body while hanging out with his son, Eric, and girlfriend, Lauren Silverman. Source:Splash 9 of 12 10. Jessica Alba channeled a modern day smooth criminal as she touched down in Paris for Fashion Week. Source:Splash 10 of 12 11. Sam Worthington looked like a page out of our favorite winter wonderland fairytale as he left court after attacking a paparazzo in NYC. Source:Splash 11 of 12 12. How pretty is she? Lea Michele was spotted on the set of “Glee” in Downtown L.A. Source:Splash 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Finally! Ice Cube Confirms brand new “Friday” movie in the works PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE!