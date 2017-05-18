Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Fist Fight' - Arrivals

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Fist Fight’ – Arrivals

Photo by Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Fist Fight' - Arrivals

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Finally! Ice Cube Confirms brand new “Friday” movie in the works

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Its been 15 years since we have been blessed with a Friday movie. After being rumored to be in the making forever, it looks like we are finally going to get a brand new Friday movie. Ice Cube confirms, “Last Friday” is in the works. No word if Chris Tucker or Mike Epps will be in the movie.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE!

12 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE!

Continue reading Finally! Ice Cube Confirms brand new “Friday” movie in the works

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: North West, Zoe Kravitz, Ice Cube, & MORE!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos