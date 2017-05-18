Travis Scott Drops 3 New Bangers

Doesn’t look like Travis Scott’s arrest in Arkansa has stopped him from putting out bangers. Check these brand new bangers from one of Hip Hop’s Hottest new artist. Also Make sure you listen to Win tickets to check out Travis Scott alongside Kendrick Lamar on tour this summer.
On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!
17 photos Launch gallery
On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!
1. On-Stage Coachella 20171 of 17
2. On-Stage Coachella 20172 of 17
3. On-Stage Coachella 20173 of 17
4. On-Stage Coachella 20174 of 17
5. On-Stage Coachella 20175 of 17
6. On-Stage Coachella 20176 of 17
7. On-Stage Coachella 20177 of 17
8. On-Stage Coachella 20178 of 17
9. On-Stage Coachella 20179 of 17
10. On-Stage Coachella 201710 of 17
11. On-Stage Coachella 201711 of 17
12. On-Stage Coachella 201712 of 17
13. On-Stage Coachella 201713 of 17
14. On-Stage Coachella 201714 of 17
15. On-Stage Coachella 201715 of 17
16. On-Stage Coachella 201716 of 17
17. On-Stage Coachella 201717 of 17
comments – Add Yours