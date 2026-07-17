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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Boosie Seeks Refund, Nicki Fights Lawsuit

Boosie Badazz is seeking the return of $300,000 paid to lobbyists tied to a pardon effort, while Nicki Minaj is fighting to be removed from a $275,000 lawsuit.

Published on July 17, 2026

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Boosie Badazz is making headlines after reportedly seeking the return of $300,000 that he paid to lobbyists in hopes of securing a presidential pardon.

According to reports discussed during Reddzz Rundown, the individuals involved allegedly had prior fraud convictions, raising questions about the legitimacy of the arrangement. The situation has sparked conversation online, especially after the White House reportedly clarified that presidential pardons cannot be purchased through lobbyists. Boosie is now said to be trying to recover the money, though it remains unclear whether he will be successful.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is dealing with legal issues of her own. The rapper is attempting to have her name removed from a $275,000 lawsuit filed by 247 Production Company.

The company claims Minaj benefited from services that allegedly went unpaid. However, the rapper argues that she should not be held personally responsible. According to court filings, Minaj maintains that any benefit she may have received came through Pink Friday Productions and not through a direct agreement between herself and 247 Production Company.

As a result, Minaj is asking the court to dismiss the claims against her and remove her from the case altogether. The lawsuit remains ongoing, and a judge will ultimately decide whether her request will be granted.

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