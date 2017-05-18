Blac Youngsta Turns himself in, in connection with Young Dolph shooting

Yesterday Blac Youngsta Turn himself in to the Charlorlette police, in connection with the Shooting involving Young Dolph CIAA weekend. Dolph’s bullet proof van was shot at more than 100 times. No one was harmed in the shooting.
