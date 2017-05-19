It’s Over: Drake And Tory Lanez Have Squashed Their Beef

Instead of winning rap beefs like he’s been doing for the past couple summers, Drake is squashing beefs this time around.

On Thursday, the 6 God and fellow Toronto rapper Tory Lanez posed for a few pictures on Instagram, leading fans to believe that they’ve put two-year beef.

Both Drizzy and Tory took to Instagram to share the dope moment. The More Life rapper captioned the pic, “The city needs more of this and less of that,” while Tory wrote, “Toronto… I Told You @Midjordan.” As you may recall, the beef began back in 2015 when Tory tweeted that it wasn’t cool to call their city the “6.”

The city needs more of this and less of that. 6️⃣ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 18, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

🌺☂️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 18, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Back then, Drake was on the heels of bodying Meek Mill and any other rapper coming for him. Not only did he throw some shots at Tory on “Summer Sixteen,” rapping, “All you boys in the new Toronto want to be me a little,” he continued coming for Lanez on a recent track “Do Not Disturb” rapping, “You overnight celebrity, you one day star.” Tory’s born name is Daystar Peterson.

The beef is now over. Reportedly, the Toronto megastars may collab in the future. Are you here for it?