Way to go Mark Zuckerberg! The Facebook founder who was originally a member of the class of 2006 at Harvard University can officially call himself an alumni after receiving his honorary degree today! [Click Here To Watch Mark’s Speech!]

"Anything we do today is going to have some issues in the future but that can't keep us from getting started." – Mark Zuckerberg #Harvard17 — Harvard Alumni Assoc (@HarvardAlumni) May 25, 2017

