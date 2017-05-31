[Exclusive] Angie Ange Talks DM’s New Album, New Energy With Mario

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Singer Mario took a break from the music and switched a couple of things up. Now with a new energy (Literally, he has a new energy drink) and a new independent focus, Mario is looking to push the evelope in R&B with his new single “Let Me Help You,” new album and new label.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mario talks about all of that and more with Angie Ange.