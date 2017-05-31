[Exclusive] Angie Ange Talks DM’s New Album, New Energy With Mario

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Singer Mario took a break from the music and switched a couple of things up. Now with a new energy (Literally, he has a new energy drink) and a new independent focus, Mario is looking to push the evelope in R&B with his new single “Let Me Help You,” new album and new label.
Mario talks about all of that and more with Angie Ange.
