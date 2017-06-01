This 12-Year-Old Baltimore Chess Champion Exemplifies Black Excellence

A 12-year-old boy from Baltimore, Maryland has won the title of the first-ever national youth chess champion, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Cahree [Myrick] went a remarkable 7-0 in Nashville two weeks ago to win his division at the United States Chess Federation SuperNationals…The Baltimore Kids Chess League, in which he [Myrick] plays, touted his victory as perfection. Mayor Catherine Pugh honored Cahree [who plays with the Baltimore Kids Chess League] and his teammates at City Hall Wednesday. And the Baltimore Orioles invited him to Camden Yards Friday…

To do so [win an individual title,] he had to outscore 249 players from 28 states in his division. Eighty-nine players from Maryland competed in more than 20 divisions. Cahree [who also teaches his younger brother Lohgan Spears to play the game] was the only player to finish in the top five in his division.

Myrick — who is a straight-A student-athlete at Roland Park Middle School in Baltimore — loves to practice and study the chess board. His Roland Park team has practices four days each week during after-school hours and has had four other students take a trip to nationals, reports CBS Baltimore.

