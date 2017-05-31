Jay Hill Goes Homeless For 48 Hours In Baltimore In Preparation For Community Cookout [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
For the last past 48 hours I challenged myself to be in the shoes of the less fortunate and homeless. Leaving my phone, Money, and car behind it was most definitely a challenge, But when I tell you this was amazing it really was a life changing experience. This most definitely gave me a greater appreciation for those who are subjected to this lifestyle on daily basis. It's so easy to judge a book by its cover, but to put yourself in their shoes, is another thing. I am deeply grateful to have been able to experience this and hope I can inspire somebody else to do the same Please be aware that the 3rd Annual Cookout for the Homeless is June 4th and we are still in need of donations. To donate please see the link in my bio have a blessed day !
Much like in most inner cities, homeless in Baltimore is a major problem. That’s why three locals (Jay Hill, Raven Paris & Cool Ant) banned together for an annual cookout to help combat it. It goes down Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at 12 North Front Street, where they’ll be distributing food, clothing and more to those in need.
It’s easy to empathize on the outside looking in, but Jay Hill actually put himself in the shoes of a homeless person last week – literally – and went homeless for two days. Watch below as he details his experience in an exclusive interview with Kelson.
https://www.facebook.com/92QJamsBaltimore/videos/1704797536202249/
