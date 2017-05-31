Jay Hill Goes Homeless For 48 Hours In Baltimore In Preparation For Community Cookout [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Much like in most inner cities, homeless in Baltimore is a major problem. That’s why three locals (Jay Hill, Raven Paris & Cool Ant) banned together for an annual cookout to help combat it. It goes down Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at 12 North Front Street, where they’ll be distributing food, clothing and more to those in need.

It’s easy to empathize on the outside looking in, but Jay Hill actually put himself in the shoes of a homeless person last week – literally – and went homeless for two days. Watch below as he details his experience in an exclusive interview with Kelson.

