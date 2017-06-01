[Music Video] “Way Back” by Travis Scott

New visuals to Travis Scott’s “Way Back”

During the earlier stages of the NBA playoffs, we noted that Travis Scott had designed special pre-game shirts for Rockets players to wear during warm-ups. It seems that isn’t the only collaboration he did with the team and, more specifically, James Harden.

The NBA star is front and center in this new video for Travis’ track “Way Back,” which opens with a lengthy prologue that shows Harden watching a six-screen array of different news channels, then taking to the streets of Houston and heading to the gym, where some nice video effects mirror his movements. Then, Harden starts lip-synching to the Travis vocals, most of that happening while he’s hanging upside down in a gym. All that, and we’re only halfway through the video.

Travis does finally show up, lounging in the back seat of a convertible, enjoying those breezy summer vibes. Or is the summer enjoying his vibes? That’s a tough call to make. It’s a great set of visuals to go along with a very catchy track from Travis’ discography.

-Article by: Matt Fish of HNHH

And in the case if you didn’t see Travis Scott’s world record breaking performance of “Goosebumps” in May 2017, here’s the video!

