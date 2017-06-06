Report: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher Over N-Word Controversy

The n-word has once again taken center stage this week due tohaving the audacity to say it on Real Time this past Friday. After receiving backlash for referring to himself as a “house n*gger,” Maher has gotten criticism from people such as Al Sharpton and even Kevin Hart

Who better to discuss the n-word than rap OG and former N.W.A (N*ggaz With Attitudes) member Ice Cube? The rapper was already scheduled to appear on Bill Maher before the talk show host uttered the n-word and Cube doesn’t plan on canceling. In fact, TMZ sources say he’s ready to battle Maher on the controversial word.

Ice Cube is going against the grain. Chance the Rapper said HBO should cancel Maher’s show and even a planned guest, Sen. Al Franken, backed out from appearing on the show. It should be interesting to see how Ice Cube addresses Maher about the word. It’s no secret Cube has used the word in his music.

According to TMZ, Cube was originally booked to discuss the 25th anniversary edition of his album, Death Certificate. His rep said the timing is perfect because the album was made in the midst of the Rodney King beating, “[W]hich sadly, speaks to many of the same race issues we as a society are still dealing with today.”

Folks will be on the edge of their seats waiting for Cube’s response to Maher. We’ll keep you updated!

