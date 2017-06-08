Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Black Music Month Presents Houston’s Women In Music: Terri Thomas

Staff
Leave a comment

Black Music Month presents Houston‘s Women In Music featuring Terri Thomas.

Terri Thomas

Terri Thomas is the Operations Manager and Program Director for Radio One Houston‘s stations 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and 92.1 Radio Now.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

As the head coach of programming, talent development, and building brands, Thomas has propelled her career and impacted the music of Houston.

Terri Thomas breaks down her philosophy of how to launch be a boss woman and the importance of “finding the opportunity in the obstacle.”

Watch the full interview below to meet the woman behind the music:


Video Credit: @gmayniac

RELATED: Black Music Month Presents Houston’s Women In Music: Beyoncé

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Artists Chloe x Halle Discuss Their Musical Influences 

RELATED: Beyoncé Reflects On Meeting Selena In The Houston Galleria 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The Breakfast Klub

Houston Highlight: 12 Black-Owned Restaurants In H-Town

10 photos Launch gallery

Houston Highlight: 12 Black-Owned Restaurants In H-Town

Continue reading Houston Highlight: 12 Black-Owned Restaurants In H-Town

Houston Highlight: 12 Black-Owned Restaurants In H-Town

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos