Black Music Month Presents Houston’s Women In Music: Terri Thomas

Black Music Month presents Houston‘s Women In Music featuring Terri Thomas.

Terri Thomas is the Operations Manager and Program Director for Radio One Houston‘s stations 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and 92.1 Radio Now.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As the head coach of programming, talent development, and building brands, Thomas has propelled her career and impacted the music of Houston.

Terri Thomas breaks down her philosophy of how to launch be a boss woman and the importance of “finding the opportunity in the obstacle.”

Watch the full interview below to meet the woman behind the music:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Video Credit: @gmayniac

RELATED: Black Music Month Presents Houston’s Women In Music: Beyoncé

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Artists Chloe x Halle Discuss Their Musical Influences

RELATED: Beyoncé Reflects On Meeting Selena In The Houston Galleria

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Follow @979thebox