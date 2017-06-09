Happy Wife? Camille Cosby Has Yet To Publicly Support Husband During Trial

While may have walked hand-in-cane withto the first day of his criminal rape trial, his wifehas been a no-show all week.

According to TMZ, the couple that has been married for nearly 50 years haven’t been photographed together in public since April 26, when they walked separately into an NYC office building.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt recently told PEOPLE that Camille plans on attending the trial, and she has remained supportive of her husband, in spite of 60 women accusing Bill of sexual assault.

“She is going to come one day — I haven’t figured out which day yet,” Wyatt tells PEOPLE.

Wyatt also said that Pulliam is planning on coming back is checking her schedule.

An anonymous source told the celebrity and lifestyle site added: “Camille is standing by him and there appears to be no shift in her feelings about this. They have been married for over 50 years and she loves him. Of course, it’s very painful for Camille to go through this. For both of them, it’s a nightmare every day.”

In addition actress on Wednesday, Sheila Frazier, 68, who played the wife of Cosby’s character in the 1978 Neil Simon film, California Suite, showed up with him for support, also walking hand in hand with him into the courthouse. And on Thursday, comedian and actor Joe Torry and Lewis Dix also showed up for the 79-year-old.

Wyatt told PEOPLE: “Mr. Cosby has been a mentor to them so they wanted to come to support him.”

Plan to see Phylicia Rashad show up in the near future for her television husband once she can get a break from a current play she is performing in, Wyatt stressed.

