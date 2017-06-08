Interim Morehouse College President Bill Taggart Dies Of Aneurysm

Stephanie Long, Cassius

Statement Regarding Interim President William J. "Bill" Taggart – https://t.co/d1L8uSISVP pic.twitter.com/HrOHDepjvc — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) June 8, 2017

Interim Morehouse College president Bill Taggart has died of an aneurysm, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Taggart, who was 55, had just been named interim president in April.

Sad to hear of the death of my friend and Interim President of @Morehouse, Bill Taggart. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/f3AtrwJUBa — Courtney English (@CourtneyEnglish) June 8, 2017

In a statement released to AJC, the Morehouse college board of trustees wrote:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Bill Taggart, a beloved colleague, father and friend. For the past two years, Bill devoted himself wholeheartedly to Morehouse College. We are eternally grateful for his loyal support, counsel and the leadership he provided to students, faculty and alumni. Throughout his tenure, Bill had a positive impact on Morehouse College and the Greater Atlanta Business Community. He leaves behind a long legacy of compassion, integrity and devotion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

In midst of the college’s search for a new president, Morehouse alumni association president Howard Willis expressed shock in learning of Taggart’s death.

“He was instrumental in getting the faculty, staff and students all on the same page,” Willis told the AJC. “I was hopeful we would look at him for sustained leadership.”

An autopsy will be conducted by The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

