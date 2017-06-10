[Video] Ice Gives Bill Maher A “Teachable Moment” About His Use Of The N-Word

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Ice Cube‘s appearance on the HBO talk show “Real Time With Bill Maher” may have had the most-anticipated (at least in Black America) in the shows history. Cube was expected to speak on host Maher’s use of the N-Word in last weeks show and boy did he deliver.

Cube told Maher that he loves his show but he knew he was gonna “F*** up sooner or later.” Cube also explained to the host “you’ve got a great show, but you’ve been buckin’ up against that line a little bit. You know, you’ve got a lot of black jokes. You know what I’m sayin’, you do.”

On “Real Time” Cube said:

“I accept your apology. But I still think we need to get to the root of the psyche. Because I think there’s a lot of guys out there who cross the line because they a little too familiar—or they think they too familiar—or its guys that, you know, might have a black girlfriend or two who made them some Kool-Aid every now and then, and they think they can cross the line. And they can’t. It’s a word that has been used against us; it’s like a knife, man. And you can use it as a weapon, or you can use it as a tool. It’s been used as a weapon against us by white people, and we’re not gonna let that happen again by nobody, because it’s not cool. Now, I know you heard [it], it’s in the lexicon and everybody’s talkin’, but that’s our word now. That’s our word now. And you can’t have it back. I know they’re tryin’ to get it back.”

It seemed that Maher wanted to move on from the controversry because he felt that he apologized but Cube wasn’t going. After Cube’s words Maher, looking a bit irriatated by Cube’s “teachable moment” said “I think the people who are watching right now are saying: that point has been made.”

Ice Cube’s words? “Not by me.”

Black America?

