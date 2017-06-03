Sigh…Bill Maher Calls Himself A ‘House N-Word’ On HBO Show

Bill Maher has built a career teetering the line of racial politics and comedy, but on Friday he may have seriously stepped over it.

On Friday’s Real Time Maher referred to himself as a “house n-word while interviewing Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. The two were talking about adults dressing in Halloween costumes and Maher asked the Senator if they did that in Nebraska.

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Sasse said no, “It’s frowned upon. We don’t do that quite as much.”

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” Maher replied.

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” said the senator.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n****r,” Maher answered. “No, it’s a joke,” Maher said.

Sasse just sat there.

After the show, the Senator took to Twitter to condemn Maher’s use of the racial slur: “I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines,” he said. “But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.”

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Sasse also wishes that he would spoken up during the segment:

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

(4of4)

"…The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Others on Twitter have lashed out at Maher:

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

Maybe don't be the white guy that tries to explain why it was okay for Bill Maher to say the n-word. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) June 3, 2017

4 years ago Wayne Brady told us about Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/tCr5heH16P — Clint The Boxer (@ClintTheBoxer) June 3, 2017

Bill maher been calling muslims the nword for months now if we're being real deal Holyfield. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher's whole cultural role is to tell asshole white guys they don't have to be "PC" to be good liberals. This is incorrect and bad — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) June 3, 2017

Trump people: Kathy Griffin is a witch, burn her.

Also Trump people: Bill Maher is a comedian who can say whatever he wants. Free Speech! — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) June 3, 2017

good morning to everyone except bill maher and the white trash defending him — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) June 3, 2017

White ppl don't decide what real racism is. And yes. It was. RT @Not_A_god4: @cmbsweden Was Bill Maher's lame ass joke real racism? Really? — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) June 3, 2017

Same Trump supporters screaming "First Amendment!!" about Bill Maher are ready to throw Kathy Griffin in jail. We see you. pic.twitter.com/hL1g2sC6m3 — April (@ReignOfApril) June 3, 2017

For me, the jig has been up on Bill Maher for a long time. So, nah. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 3, 2017

In a statement HBO said the following:

NEW: HBO calls Bill Maher's use of racial slur on last night's show "completely inexcusable and tasteless": https://t.co/raVEihdSbm pic.twitter.com/wsrktRn1Qo — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2017

