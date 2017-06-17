Lonzo Ball Pens A Father’s Day Letter to “The Loudest Guy In The Gym”

For this life I cannot change A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on May 23, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

In honor of Father’s Day coming this Sunday

LaVar Ball is known as a candid advocate for his son, Lonzo Ball. Media outlets have criticized the Big Baller Brand owner on his vocal input which may have costed the UCLA All-American athelete from getting selected into pro’s during the 2017 NBA draft. Undoubtedly, Lonzo, is a great talent being a top prospect, and he thanks his dad for putting him in that position in heartfelt letter submitted to the Player’s Tribune:

“I know there are a lot of kids who aren’t lucky enough to have a father figure in their lives. That’s a really tough obstacle to overcome. So regardless of what anyone else thinks of you, I’m just incredibly thankful to have you as my dad. If I didn’t have you as an influence in my life, I don’t think I’d be in the position I am today. Actually, I know I wouldn’t.”

“You haven’t had the easiest life. Everything you’ve got, you’ve had to work for. And you’ve spent your entire adult life instilling that work ethic into me and my brothers to make sure that we never have to face the same challenges that you did. I can’t think of anything else that you could ask for from a dad.”

Check out Lonzo’s letter in its entirety right here.

