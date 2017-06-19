Kenya Moore Shares Photos From Her Secret Wedding And Her Ex Claps Back

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star secretly tied the knot earlier this month in St. Lucia and now she’s sharing her joy for the world to see. On Sunday, Kenya posted the pics to Instagram. See below:

In honor of Father’s Day, the former Miss USA shared a heartwarming message to her husband.

But not everyone isn happy about Kenya’s new life as a wife. Her ex, Matt Jordan, took to Instagram to react to the news of the reality star’s wedding. In a post and delete, he wrote, “The false allegations [sic] of domestic violence, the unwarranted restraining order, the loss of business opportunities, money. My personal & professional image. I can deal with that. losing my queen is a blow I never want to feel again.”

#KenyaMoore's ex #MattJordan responds to the news of her marriage. A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Besides posting incognito photos of her new love, Kenya has been quiet about her nuptials. We can’t wait to hear all of the tea on the next season of RHOA.