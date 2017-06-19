Remy Ma Calls Out Nicki Minaj For ‘Acting Tough And Hardcorial’ At Birthday Bash

just added lighter fluid to the simmering beef between her and. Both ladies performed under the same roof at Atlanta’s Birthday Bash, this weekend, and Nicki’s performance still has fans talking.

Nicki received a roaring applause when she rose from the stage during Gucci Mane’s set and went on to perform her diss record No Frauds.

At one point, it seemed like she was taking a direct shot at Remy when she asked the audience to “make some noise if you have a fraud a**, hating a**, bum a** b*tch in your life.”

Yikes.

Remy took to Instagram to clarify that she had been escorted out of the venue after her performance due to strict concert rules and called Nicki out for “acting tough and hardcorial.”

#RemyMa made it clear that when #nickiminaj performed "no frauds" she wasn't in the building because according to her contract she was escorted out after she performed A post shared by BEST'S POINT OF VIEW TV (@povofbest) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Remy is coming off a highly-talked-about Summer Jam performance where she reunited female rap legends and performed alongside Lil Kim — Nicki’s rap nemesis. Clearly this beef isn’t dying down anytime soon.

