Migos Performing Bad & Boujee Live At #BirthdayBashATL2017 Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

is probably over performing Bad And Boujee, but if you haven’t seen them do the song live, you are truly missing out. Check out the video below as Migos hits the stage at #BirthdayBashATL2017 to perform their biggest hit to date.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BIRTHDAY BASH 2017 CONTENT!

Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 11 photos Launch gallery Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 1. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 1 of 11 2. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 2 of 11 3. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 3 of 11 4. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 4 of 11 5. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 5 of 11 6. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 6 of 11 7. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 7 of 11 8. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 8 of 11 9. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 9 of 11 10. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 10 of 11 11. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.Net 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: