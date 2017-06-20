Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY

Prodigy From Legendary Rap Group Mobb Deep Dead

J.R. Bang
Prodigy, member of the legendary rap group Mobb Deep has reportedly passed away. Prodigy, born Albert Johnson along with Havoc created the rap group Mobb Deep in the early 90’s. After their first album “Juvenile Hell,” the duo found success with the LP, “The Infamous” which is regarded as one of the best rap albums of the 90’s.

He’s battled health problems for years, most notably suffering from sickle cell, but right now the cause of death is unknown.

Nas paid tribute to his friend and fellow Queens rapper on his Instagram.

He was 42 years old.

Continue reading Prodigy From Legendary Rap Group Mobb Deep Dead

