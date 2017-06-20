Radio One Exclusives
The Ruff Ryders’ 20th Anniversary Tour Is Coming To Baltimore!

kysdc Staff
Ruff Ryders With Eve & Swizz Beatz

The Ruff Ryders are back and they’re coming to Baltimore!

Catch DMX, Eve, Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Drag-On and special guest Fat Joe in the “Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Tour” when it hits Royal Farms Arena on September 21. Tickets on sale Friday June 23 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com; we have your chance to win them now!

Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Tour

Source: Live Nation


