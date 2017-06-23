Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre

is feeling remorseful after a dig at a major hip hop label. It doesn’t help that the label is led by the one and only

During Chance’s 2017 “Be Encouraged Tour,” he made fun of major labels by projecting satirized versions of their logos on an LED screen. Chance, who is notably independent, targeted companies like Atlantic Records, Def Jam, and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, which was now called “Can’t Do Math Entertainment.” You can see what Chance did below.

Meanwhile at Chance The Rapper's tour… pic.twitter.com/VHbu1TclKI — RESPECT. MAGAZINE (@RESPECTMAG) April 25, 2017

After the presentation, Chano is now regretful of his actions. In a series of tweets, he said, “I want to formally apologize to Dr. Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music. I made the mistake of including imprints, which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift an artist, but also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture.”

I want to formally apologize to Dr Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artist… — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

Chance then showed respect to Dr. Dre as an entrepreneur. See below:

Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now, — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

In conclusion Chance re-apologized to Dr. Dre, saying he set out to “empower,” but ended up dropping the ball.

once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

This should amend any hurt feelings from Dre if he sees it. Hopefully, Chance will be more specific next time on the questionable figures of the music industry.

