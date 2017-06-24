Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

An Exclusive Look Into Day 1 of the 2017 BET Awards Radio Row [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

The 2017 BET Awards are officially underway! Watch up top as Kelson interviews Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Meek Mill, Ayo & Teo, Kevin Ross, Tamar Braxton and more at Radio Row during the 2017 BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. Plus, see photos below…

The BET Awards air Sunday, June 25 at 8/7C.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

BET Awards Radio Row 2017

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

30 photos Launch gallery

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

Continue reading BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos