EZ Street’s Afternoon Nugget With J. Dangerfield “BET Awards Recap”

It seems like The Migos are sitting on READY after the BET Awards this past weekend. Yesterday during an interview with Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis, things got pretty heated after Akademiks insinuated that Takeoff was left off “Bad and Boujee.

After things took a left Joe Budden inserted himself and dropped the mic and stormed off the set during the interview. Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes is headed back to claim her peach. That’s right! Shes back as a peach holder for Season 10 of RHOA. According to sources Leakes is bringing in $3.5 million dollars for this season ALONE!

CONGRATULATIONS Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir there is finally a set date for the wedding, and its going to be televised on BET October 17,2017. The Wopsters will have 10 episodes strictly dedicated to their wedding. Sources say that BET will be paying for the wedding which is roughly set at a price tag of about $1 million dollars.

