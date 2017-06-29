Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another Tour

is about to make a tour comeback different from anything we’ve seen. According to TMZ , Yeezy is piecing together a show that’s set to start in early 2018. Sources say, Live Nation, the same folks who produced his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, has been in conversation with Yeezy and said “We’re ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light.”

Multiple people told TMZ that Kanye is in a good place to return. He’s more focused and he’s gotten past issues that left him in the hospital last year. When the “Real Friends” spitter returns to the stage, don’t expect a replica of last year’s tour. His set list is expected to be updated and the stage will get a major upgrade.

Kanye has been at a Wyoming retreat over the last few weeks to work on new material. However, Yeezy isn’t stressed for deadlines. He’s not locking down specific dates for his album or tour, but, again, 2018 is looking like the golden year. We’ll keep you updated!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: