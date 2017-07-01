Royal Titles: Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Twins’ Names Revealed

The names ofand‘s new twins may finally have been revealed!

We have yet to see the power couple’s new bundles of joy, but it looks like official papers may have inadvertently announced their names.

TMZ.com reports that legal documents show the proud parents are seeking to lock down rights for the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. The papers were supposedly filed on June 26 by the same company, which is owned by Beyoncé and Jay Z, that sought to trademark Blue Ivy‘s name back in February.

There had been chatter earlier this month that the Carters had named the babies Bea and Shawn after themselves, but Rumi’s name may actually be a tribute to a Medieval Persian poet. The music legends may also be making sure that everyone puts some respect on their son’s name by dubbing him Sir.

With the filing, Bey and Jay aim to secure trademarks for baby products, beauty products, water bottles, playing cards, and strollers among other items.

Beyoncé and Jay have yet to confirm the reports, but these are certainly some regal monikers.

