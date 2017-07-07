Entertainment
Watch: Suge Knight Begs Judge To Let Him See His Lawyers

Intense.

Staff
Suge Knight

Suge Knight is still in prison and still putting on a show during his court appearances.

TMZ reports that on Thursday, the former Death Row CEO was more talkative than usual in court as he begged the judge to let him talk to all his lawyers and complained that without access to his full team, he won’t be able to adequately prepare for trial. However, the judge made it clear that he doesn’t have the power to unleash his full legal team, another judge has to do that.

You may recall, Suge has been locked up since January of 2015, after being accused of murder and assault. As for his restrictions while behind bars, a judge has placed severe limitations on Suge, due to his infamous criminal past, and his gang associations, which authorities claim have put the entire jail at risk. His murder trial is scheduled to start on January 8, 2018.


Check out footage of Suge Knight’s recent court appearance above.

Suge Knight's reputation usually precedes him — so much so that many people know more about his criminal history than his track record as a CEO. The music exec has had a long history of menacing activity and is currently behind bars on an attempted murder charge. But it's not all guns and gangs with Suge. We rarely get to see the soft side of the father and businessman Check out these throwback flicks of Suge Knight's least threatening moments.  

