Photo by

Michelle Obama Just Snatched Our Collective Heart By Showing Up To The ESPYs Like This

The 2017 ESPYS - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


In a stunning moment that snatched our souls, edges and hearts, former forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama showed up to the ESPYs Wednesday in a stunning bodycon dress. Excuse us; we are still picking our jaws up from the ground.

Obama took a break from living her best “out of the public eye” life to honor the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. She looked nothing short of perfection in a curve-hugging Cushnie et Ochs dress and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, WWD reports.

Just look at the beauty that is this perfect, flawless Black woman.

Slay on, Michelle. America is still not worthy of your perfection and grace.

