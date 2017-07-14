[Music Video] “Issues” by Meek Mill + Album Tracklist for “Wins & Losses”

Wins & Losses drops next Friday, July 21st
At midnight Meek Mill decided to reveal the tracklist of his upcoming album Wins & Losses, along with the release of his latest record, “Issues”, and a music video! This project will be the Philadelphia rapper’s third studio album, the follow up from his 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money.
As shown, the album has 17-tracks in total, with an impressive line up of features including Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Ty Dolls $ign, Young Thug, Yo Gotta, The-Dream, Quavo, and more. Meanwhile, it’s currently being led by the previously heard singles “Glow Up,” “Young Black America,” “Whatever You Need,” & most recently “Issues.”
Tracklist:
1. Wins & Losses
2. Heavy Heart
3. F**k That Check Up (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
4. Whatever You Need (feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)
5. 1942 Flows
6. Issues
7. We Ball (feat. Young Thug)
8. These Scars (feat. Future & Guordan Banks)
9. Connect the Dots (feat. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross)
10. Fall Thru
11. Never Lose (feat. Lihtz Kamraz)
12. Glow Up
13. Young Black America (feat. The-Dream)
14. Open (feat. Verse Simmonds)
15. Ball Player (feat. Quavo)
16. Made It from Nothing (feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross)
17. Price