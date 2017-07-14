[Music Video] “Issues” by Meek Mill + Album Tracklist for “Wins & Losses”

Wins & Losses drops next Friday, July 21st

We will address everything!!! 3rd STUDIO ALBUM!!! #winsandlosses pic.twitter.com/S7kqniwRhU — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 10, 2017

At midnight Meek Mill decided to reveal the tracklist of his upcoming album Wins & Losses, along with the release of his latest record, “Issues”, and a music video! This project will be the Philadelphia rapper’s third studio album, the follow up from his 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money.

As shown, the album has 17-tracks in total, with an impressive line up of features including Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Ty Dolls $ign, Young Thug, Yo Gotta, The-Dream, Quavo, and more. Meanwhile, it’s currently being led by the previously heard singles “Glow Up,” “Young Black America,” “Whatever You Need,” & most recently “Issues.”

Tracklist:

1. Wins & Losses

2. Heavy Heart

3. F**k That Check Up (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

4. Whatever You Need (feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)

5. 1942 Flows

6. Issues

7. We Ball (feat. Young Thug)

8. These Scars (feat. Future & Guordan Banks)

9. Connect the Dots (feat. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross)

10. Fall Thru

11. Never Lose (feat. Lihtz Kamraz)

12. Glow Up

13. Young Black America (feat. The-Dream)

14. Open (feat. Verse Simmonds)

15. Ball Player (feat. Quavo)

16. Made It from Nothing (feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross)

17. Price

